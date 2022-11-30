Ian Wright had an incredible reaction to England scoring against Wales

Ian Wright's reaction to England scoring against Wales at the World Cup is going viral, with social media hailing him as the 'ultimate cheerleader'.

The clip came from Phil Foden's goal, which saw Arsenal legend, Wright, jump from his seat and begin dancing and waving his arms around.

"I love Ian Wright, and I'm not even an Arsenal fan", one person commented underneath.

The 59-year-old, who is now a pundit, is known for his passion watching the game, and fans can't wait for his impending videos during the knockouts.

