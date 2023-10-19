Fourth grade teacher gets attention of class using Beyoncé and it's genius

A primary school teacher in the US has been using Beyoncé's 'On Mute' challenge as a way to get the attention of his class - and it's pure genius.

Jeremiah Kim, from Kansas, started using the recall on his students when the Renaissance tour came to his city, and it's stuck ever since.

The trend, which originated on TikTok, sees Kim recite lyrics from hit track 'Energy': 'Look around everybody on mute' - before everybody falls silent.

"The first day that I introduced it, I played snippets, the school-appropriate parts and got them invested in that way, and then they were into it," he says.

