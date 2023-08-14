Antiques Roadshow guest shocked at true value of £7.99 vase

An Antiques Roadshow guest has been left in disbelief after finding out the value of a vase he bought for £7.99.

The Ming vase is a highly-sought-after piece of English porcelain, and experts struggled to believe that the man had paid so little for it.

Noting that the guest clearly had a good eye, the valuer noted: "Ker-ching! I think if it goes through the tests then it would fetch somewhere before £5,000 and £10,000 pounds."

"Wow! I'm having a party! That's like a life dream, I'm so happy and excited", the man gushed with joy upon hearing the news.

A good day's profit.

