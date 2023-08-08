This resurfaced iCarly clip is making fans seriously uncomfortable 15 years later

iCarly fans who are now all grown up are raising their eyebrows at one particular scene from the children's show, which they should 'never have been filmed'.

The scene, taken from season one, which is going viral on TikTok, shows Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) having a water fountain sprayed into her mouth with the help of Seth (Andy Dubick).

However, viewers were quick to point out it looks a little bit suggestive - almost too NSFW for its audience.

