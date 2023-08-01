ITV viewers have been given their first look at the 'older generation's' Love Island, with My Mum, Your Dad set to replace the winter version of the iconic dating show later this year.

Davina McCall is on hosting duties, and the first look clip sees kids watch their parents go on dates from behind-the-scenes.

The single parents will live in a country house in West Sussex across the ten-episode series, making it shorter and closer to home than its counterpart.

My Mum, Your Dad launches in autumn 2023.

