This Morning viewers left red-faced as caller appears to 'have orgasm' on live TV

This Morning viewers were forced to do a double take during yesterday's show (19 July), after one caller appeared to make some rather suspicious sounds down the phone.

The show's phone-in was all about wedding season stress, when 'Jane' called in to ask for advice on not being allowed to wear a hat to her niece's wedding.

However, as Vanessa Feltz dished up her best advice, Jane responded along with an encouraging 'mhmm'.

It's obvious that she was just listening intently, but those with the show in the background couldn't help but note how sexual it came across. Oops.

