Gregg Wallace tours 'human meat factory' leaving Channel 4 viewers horrified

Channel 4 viewers have been left queasy after a Gregg Wallace toured a 'human meat harvesting factory', in a bid to 'solve the cost of living crisis'.

Thankfully, it was just part of mockumentary, Miracle Meat, however, it was far too realistic for the liking of many, who didn't realise what was happening.

"We just need the right people to take this opportunity", the fake 'CEO' of the company tells Wallace, of their plans to harvest meat from children under seven.

"Here at Good Harvest, we consider the womb the perfect oven. It's all gravy baby, because our babies taste great with gravy."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter