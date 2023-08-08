Queen Victoria's underwear given shock Antiques Roadshow valuation

Antiques Roadshow viewers have been left stunned after an avid collector brought in Queen Victoria's real underwear to be valued.

The man, who also brought a night dress, inherited the unique items from his aunt, who served as lady in waiting to the monarch's daughter, Princess Louise.

While the guest said he had 'no idea' about their value, it turns out it was definitely worth bringing them on.

"I know that the market is strong and I would certainly say something above £15,000", the expert told him.

"Worth hanging onto then!" he quipped back.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter