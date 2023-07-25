Video

Love Island fans are struggling to believe that Scott van-der-Sluis chose singing as his 'talent'

The Love Island 2023 talent show is here, and this year's contestants are showing off their best skills for the entire nation to enjoy on TV.

However, 22-year-old Welsh footballer Scott van-der-Sluis left viewers baffled, with his rendition of Emile Sande's 'Read All About It' - as it sounded like he'd never heard the track before.

However, a few missed notes and some confusion over the words later, the islanders went wild to support their fellow contestant.

'Why didn't he choose kick-ups?', one Twitter user joked.

You did great, Scott.

