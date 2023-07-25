The Love Island 2023 talent show is here, and this year's contestants are showing off their best skills for the entire nation to enjoy on TV.

However, 22-year-old Welsh footballer Scott van-der-Sluis left viewers baffled, with his rendition of Emile Sande's 'Read All About It' - as it sounded like he'd never heard the track before.

However, a few missed notes and some confusion over the words later, the islanders went wild to support their fellow contestant.

'Why didn't he choose kick-ups?', one Twitter user joked.

You did great, Scott.

