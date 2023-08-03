Maya Jama catches moment Love Island guest checks her out on live TV

One unfortunate guest appeared to forget there were cameras at Monday's Love Island final (31 July), and has gone viral for taking a cheeky glance at host, Maya Jama, as she walked past.

The unidentified audience member appeared to look the 28-year-old host up and down in her slinky dress, prompting instant memes across the internet.

Thankfully, Jama herself appeared to find the funny side, reposting the video on Twitter alongside a series of laughing faces.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter