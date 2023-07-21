Kim Kardashian is unrecognisable in first look at American Horror Story: Delicate

The teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate has been released, and Kim Kardashian is seen in character for the horror series for the first time.

Kardashian is seen alongside Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne looking dramatically different, sporting a white, painted body, with bleached hair and doll-like makeup.

While not much is given away about the storyline, Kardashian is seen rocking a baby as ominous images flash up on the screen.

However, fans will have to wait until 1 August to watch it.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter