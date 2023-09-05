An Eastenders baby has been named after Charli XCX and viewers are losing it

A new baby has arrived in Eastenders' Albert Square, and no one can quite believe its name.

The tot belongs to 13-year-old Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) and Ricky (Frankie Day), and was revealed to be called 'Charli' - but not after his uncle, much to the confusion of Stacey (Lacey Turner).

"It's after Charli XCX", Ricky confirms. Other family members of the older generation later get confused, calling the baby 'Charli XYZ'.

Simply iconic.

