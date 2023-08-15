Big Brother contestant breaks his silence after being removed for using the n-word

Big Brother contestant Luke Valentine has shared a video after he was removed from the reality show for using a racial slur on live TV.

The 30-year-old left viewers and housemates shocked when he casually dropped the word, and was quickly evicted from the house.

"Hey, guys. Just letting you know, I'm alive, I've arrived and you gotta keep the flames stoked until next time. We can't burn out, no, no, no, the fires of love will continue to burn, baby", he said in an Instagram video., avoiding directly speaking of the incident.

"So thank you for all the memes, thank you for all the support, the kind words."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter