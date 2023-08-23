'Whisk man' recreates iconic Come Dine With Me moment decade after it became a meme

Former Come Dine With Me contestant, Kevin Riley - aka ‘Whisk Man’, has been recreating his viral meme a decade after he was on the show.

The questionable cook teamed up with Ritz to throw a dinner party, celebrating the nation's biggest hosting faux pas, even fitting his whisk firmly back in his mouth.

“I may have become synonymous with whisks, but my culinary skills have definitely improved since the nation saw me last", he says.

“After this, I hope the nation can learn something from my attempt at hosting redemption.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter