CITV's most memorable shows as children's station shuts down for good

CITV played home to some of the biggest children's shows of the nineties and noughties, but ITV have announced it will be shutting down on 1 September 2023.

"As a consequence of this new streaming approach and responding to the changing ways children and their parents are increasingly accessing content, the CITV broadcast channel will close after the summer holidays", ITV said in a statement.

My Parents Are Aliens, Art Attack, Horrid Henry, and Jungle Run were just some of the most popular shows many of us grew up with.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter