Love Island USA sees massive plot twist as two female islanders get together

Love Island USA has taken a massive turn after two female islanders admitted they had feelings for each other, and shared a cheeky kiss on the terrace.

Kassy Castillo and Johnnie Garcia, who had both previously 'dumped' Leonardo Dionicio after ending up in a love triangle, got flirtatious as they spoke about their unexpected 'attraction'.

"I just wanted to know, we joke around and stuff, but I didn’t know it’s really joking or not," Castillo said to Garcia, who is openly bisexual.

The pair then clarified they were both 'down' to explore their relationship further.

