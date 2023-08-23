Celebrity Masterchef viewers left perplexed by rapper who cooked a jacket potato

Celebrity MasterChef viewers have been left in shock after a member of the Black Eyed Peas served up a jacket potato.

Apl.De.Ap (real name Allan Pineda Lindo), misunderstood the judges' task of creating something 'with goats cheese' - and instead opted for a whole block of butter on his potato, before stuffing it with bacon and mushrooms.

However, despite his major error, Gregg Wallace and John Torode were impressed with the flavours of his creation, keeping him in the contest.

