Holly Willoughby shocked as Gino D'Acampo tells caller to 'masturbate'

Gino D'Acampo shocked This Morning viewers when he gave an X-rated suggestion to a bride seeking advice on how to get over pre-wedding jitters.

After giving her some words of affirmation, the chef came out with something no one was expecting.

"Do what you want to do, stop listening to people around you, and relax. Find something that makes you relax. Anything will do. I’ve got an idea…" he began.

Gino then whispered to Holly and Philip: "Can you say the word masturbate?"

