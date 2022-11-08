Everyone can't get over royal Mike Tindall rapping on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celebrity star Mike Tindall has been showing off his hidden talent on the latest episode of the show: rapping.

The former rugby star-turned-royal family member treated his fellow camp mates to a passionate rendition of Vanilla Ice's 80s hit Ice Ice Baby, before going into Will Smith's Boom! Shake The Room.

He also revealed how he met wife and daughter of Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, by accidentally letting slip that she likes to get "boozy" and they ended up getting smashed on their first date back in 2003.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

