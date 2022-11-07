Olivia Attwood forced to quit I'm A Celebrity after just 24 hours

Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here after just 24 hours, following a medical emergency overnight.

Last night (6 November) was the first episode of the show.

"As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks", a spokesperson for ITV said.

"Unfortunately, the medical team has advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."



