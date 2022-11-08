The cast of The Crown season five on how they honoured Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown season five lands on Netflix tomorrow (9 November), and the cast have revealed how they kept Queen Elizabeth II's honour alive.

"Our tribute is continuing to do it," Imelda Staunton, who plays the late Queen in the new series told The Hollywood Reporter, following criticism that the show was 'disrespectful'.

"The audience's view of it might be different, but we are not doing anything different, the writers aren't doing anything different."

This season will follow Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles' bitter divorce, as well as the Windsor Castle fire.

