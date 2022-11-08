Incel hits himself in face with hammer because he thinks it will improve looks

A new Channel 4 documentary shares the underground world of 'incels' (involuntarily celibate) and their role in promoting misogyny and rape culture.

At one point, one incel demonstrated 'looksmaxxing' which reportedly helps them improve their appearance.

"It’s not uncommon for people in the looksmaxxing industry to get a hammer," the masked man says, tapping a hammer on his face to show how it works.

"You think, 'Ok, what part of my face would I like to improve? My cheekbones, my jaw, my chin, my orbitals.'"

