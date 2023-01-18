Love Island shocks viewers with two unseen bombshells entering tonight

Love Island viewers can expect the drama to hot up tonight (18 January) when two more unexpected bombshells enter the villa.

25-year-old Londoner Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and 24-year-old David from Essex are heading in to shake things up before the first recoupling of the 2023 season.

"If you’re in a relationship with me it’ll be nothing but good fun, vibes". David says in his intro, while Zara insists despite being a Leo, she's got lots of love to give.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters