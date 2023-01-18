Love Island takes hilarious swipe at Prince Harry with 'dirty laundry' challenge

Love Island's Iain Stirling poked fun at Prince Harry during last night's episode (17 January), when introducing a challenge ironically called 'dirty laundry'.

"That villa's quieter than the launch party for my autobiography about missing out on the top job in a supermarket...it's called Spar", he joked during a voiceover, referencing the royal's new memoir, Spare.

He went on to explain how the islanders would then be telling their "deepest, darkest secrets".

