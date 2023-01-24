The Love Island cast have finally revealed who their famous exes are

The stars of Love Island 2023 finally confessed who their famous connections are in last night's episode (23 January), and there's been a lot of A-list sneaky links.

The group played a game of 'never have I ever' when most of the group let slip they'd been with a celebrity previously.

As confessions unravelled, Zara admitted she'd kissed Usain Bolt, and Tanya claimed she'd dated rapper, Not3s.

However, makeup artist, Lana, revealed her ex-boyfriend was none other than I'm a Celebrity's Owen Warner.

The pair reportedly met through mutual friends at the start of lockdown, before splitting after the world began to reopen, with the 25-year-old saying she couldn't watch the Hollyoaks actor on I'm a Celebrity as it was too raw.

"So basically I'm competing with someone who's just come runner-up on a massive show and who's an actor and I work in finance", Ron joked of finding out of his new partner's past.

"Yeah, erm, sick. This is great."

"We ended amicably so I have nothing bad to say about our relationship and the time we spent together", Lana added.

