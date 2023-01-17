Farmer Will reveals tattoo of another girl straight after coupling up on Love Island

TikTok star and now-Love Island contestant Will Young put his foot in it on day one of the dating show, after revealing that he has a tattoo of another girl.

The 23-year-old has coupled up with ring girl Olivia, and in their first chat disclosed the 'P' inking on his ankle.

"I met her on holiday", he confessed. "Why would I lie? You can't start the relationship off with a lie."

However, he told Olivia, despite knowing her five minutes, he'd consider getting it covered up for her.

