Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide do incredible impressions of each other

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu have been some of the biggest personalities on this year's Love Island with their witty one-liners and outspoken attitudes.

But, it gets better, because on Saturday, fans were treated to an unseen clip of the show which sees the pair do impressions of each other's best moments.

"You are an actress, you deserve an Oscar!" Ekin shouted, recreating their viral argument, complete with Italian accent and over-the-top hand gestures.

Meanwhile, Davide opted for a bikini and ran his hands through his hair mimicking her behaviour.

