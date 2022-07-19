Amazon viewers spot 'ghost' walking into grave on James May's new documentary

Amazon Prime viewers think they've spotted a 'ghost' in James May's new documentary, Man in Italy.

The Top Gear star was presenting from Roman Pompeii, where he spoke about mass graves formed by Mount Vesuvius' eruption in 79AD, when a human-like figure appeared behind.

While it's super faint, fans are convinced that it's a human walking into a grave, however, May himself isn't convinced.

'Nobody saw it at the time, so it’s either a real ghost or (more likely but also more boring) just a bit of digital file corruption,' he tweeted.

