Business boss complains about people working from home - on Zoom call from home

A business tycoon has become the butt of the joke after he slammed employees working from home - while working from home.

Charlie Mullins appeared via Zoom on Jeremy Vine to say he would sack anyone who wanted to work from home during the heatwave.

"It's another excuse just like Covid, people just want to stay at home... we're opening the floodgates for all the snowflakes," he slammed.

Viewers were quick to point out that technically he hadn't 'turned up to work' in the studio, and was instead relaxing at his airconditioned home.

