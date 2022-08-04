A Place In The Sun host stunned as couple make history with super low budget

A couple on A Place in the Sun shocked viewers when they went on the property show with a low budget of £60,000.

Linda and Peter, who wanted to find a holiday home in Italy, didn't come with a long list of requirements for presenter Jean Johansson, but even she admitted she'd "never worked with a budget of £60,000" and that it would be a challenge.

However, they managed to secure a three-bedroom townhouse for a reasonable £58,588.

