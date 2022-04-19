New Netflix documentary highlights dark truth behind Abercrombie & Fitch's popularity

A new Netflix documentary is set to expose the sinister truth behind the popularity of fashion brand Abercrombie & Fitch.

'White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch' focuses on the retailer's business model which would reportedly exclude anyone not deemed "popular and cool".

Their branding was formerly well-known for having thin, topless models plastered across ads and carrier bags.

"As a manager, you have to recruit good looking people," a previous employee is heard saying in the trailer. "Abercrombie rooted themselves in discrimination."

