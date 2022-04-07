Top Boy fans shocked to learn that Ashley Walters has 8 kids

Top Boy's Ashley Walters has shocked fans with the revelation that he's the father of eight children, during a 'get to know me' video on TikTok.

Walters, 39, plays the leading role of Dushane Hill in the Channel 4-turned-Netflix series, and rarely gives much away in terms of life out of the spotlight.

The Peckham rapper and actor has two children with his wife Danielle (as well as acting as stepfather to her son), three children with ex-partner Natalie, and two daughters from another woman.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.