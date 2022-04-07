The Chase's Anne Hegerty finds out the Queen is her cousin on DNA Journey

The Chase quiz pro, Anne Hegerty, found out that she's related to the Queen in a recent episode of ITV's DNA Journey.

The Governess was joined by co-star Shaun Wallace as she found out she both shares genes, and is a 19th cousin of the monarch.

"As a child, I was always curious about this stuff and my mother was always very repressive," she said of anything she previously knew of her royal heritage. "My mother was always deeply disapproving of the idea of anyone knowing about their ancestors."

