A luxury London hotel has created a Bridgerton-themed afternoon tea that doubles up as an immersive experience inside the world of the show.

Travel blogger, Emily Jane Johnston, documented her experience at The Lanesborough Hotel near Hyde Park, showing off the period dining room decorated with antiques and Regency-era furnishings.

A welcome cocktail followed by tiers of Bridgerton-inspired sandwiches and cakes (think the royal blue colour of Daphne Bridgerton's iconic dress) are brought out by waiters dressed in tuxedos for the full experience.

The price for the experience comes in at £76pp.

