Kiefer Sutherland's anecdote about Shane MacGowan proves what a legend he was

Following the tragic passing of Shane MacGown, an old video has resurfaced of Kiefer Sutherland telling the story of the time they met - and had a disagreement.

The duo had gotten into a physical fight at a party, before three hours later, MacGowan somehow ended up in Sutherland's hotel room, sleeping on the couch.

When the actor woke up, the Pogues singer had written him a 'beautiful' letter - which Sutherland has kept to this day.

"Don't judge a book by its cover and very rarely trust first encounters", he said of what he'd learnt from MacGowan.



