An American has horrified social media users by showing off the way she makes cups of tea for her English boyfriend.

Alex Murphy, a previous Dancing on Ice champion, can be seen pouring tap water, sugar and milk onto a teabag, before microwaving it to heat.

She acknowledged the fact her Brit boyfriend "hates it", and users in the comments were quick to dismiss this unusual method - with some even branding it offensive.

Alex defended her tea-making by adding that in America, "We don't have kettles!!"

