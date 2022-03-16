Video

Girl makes her boyfriend a cup of tea 'the American way' and the internet is horrified

An American has horrified social media users by showing off the way she makes cups of tea for her English boyfriend.

Alex Murphy, a previous Dancing on Ice champion, can be seen pouring tap water, sugar and milk onto a teabag, before microwaving it to heat.

She acknowledged the fact her Brit boyfriend "hates it", and users in the comments were quick to dismiss this unusual method - with some even branding it offensive.

Alex defended her tea-making by adding that in America, "We don't have kettles!!"

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

tiktok
Up next Viral

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz