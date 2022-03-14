Rescue workers teach orangutans about the dangers of snakes with hilarious roleplay

A rescue centre has demonstrated how they teach their orangutans about the dangers of going near snakes, using hilarious roleplays.



Borneo Orangutan Survival plants plastic toy snakes in with the apes before workers begin screaming and acting distressed.



This prompts the orangutans to know to run and hide when a snake appears - and helps prepare them for if it should happen in real-life.



The program has so far managed to release 493 orangutans back out into safe forests.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.