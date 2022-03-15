Whole plane sings 'Baby Shark' to calm crying baby

A whole plane of passengers on a Dubai flight got together and sang a rendition of 'Baby Shark' to help calm a crying tot.

In a clip posted by radio DJ, Parikshit Balochi, the baby seemingly stops wailing as multiple renditions of the children's song went off.

Balochi later added that thankfully, the child ended up "smiling on the entire flight" while even entertaining him, and that "a little kindness can go a long way".

