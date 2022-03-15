TikTok Mum pranks partner by drawing thick eyebrows on baby

A TikTok parent has gone viral after she drew fake eyebrows on her baby to prank her partner.

Chandler King regularly creates content with the tot but gave her husband the surprise of his life when he came home to the baby eating dinner with perfectly-formed Instagram-worthy eyebrows.

While Dad was in fits of laughter, his nine-month-old child failed to see the funny side and remained straight-faced throughout.

King replied to a comment adding that she used a three-second brow stamp to create the look as her daughter "wouldn’t tolerate anything more".

