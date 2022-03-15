iPhone hack teaches you how to stop thieves turning your phones tracker off

An Apple pro has been giving out tips on how to stop thieves from turning off tracking apps such as 'Find My iPhone' on stolen phones.

In the 'Face ID and passcode' section of your settings, you can disallow access to your pull-down notifications - meaning that a thief won't be able to turn Airplane Mode on, causing you to lose access.

You should also make sure Find My iPhone and Location Services are switched on, as even if the phone gets turned off, you'll still be able to retrieve its location.

