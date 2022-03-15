Pregnancy reveal goes wrong as boyfriend mistakes positive test for Covid

A TikTok couple have gone viral after the girlfriend's pregnancy announcement went completely wrong.

In the clip, Brandon Robert is handed the positive pregnancy test in what was supposed to be a sweet reveal - until he mistook it for a positive covid test.

Brandon begins freaking out that he has a work trip coming up and won't be able to go because of the news.

In a second video, he finally reads the test properly and realises he's made a huge error, much to the humour of his pregnant girlfriend.

