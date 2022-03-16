Estate agent suggests you can buy a house by giving up Greggs

An estate agent has suggested that you can save for a house deposit by cutting down on Greggs.

DM & Co. Homes took to TikTok, explaining how culling £5-a-day sausage roll habits could save £8,400 in five years.

Some users expressed frustration that the "housing market is broken" and small changes won't help - but the agents insist it's guilt.

"We all make silly mistakes and don't realise," they told us: "If people stop spending money on things they have at home for cheaper, they could get closer to reaching that deposit".

