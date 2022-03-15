Ukrainian soldier fakes checkpoint stop to propose to girlfriend

A Ukrainian soldier proposed to his girlfriend in an unusual way - by faking a checkpoint stop of a car she was travelling in.

The woman was travelling in a car with friends of the man before they were forced to stop by the 'Armed Forces of Ukraine'.

As camouflage-clad soldiers began performing 'checks' on the car, she turned around to find her partner down on one knee, proposing, and everyone began cheering.

