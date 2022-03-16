Video

Phillip Schofield apologises after grower of 'world's biggest potato' swears on This Morning

This Morning host Phillip Schofield was forced to step in as the 'world's biggest potato' grower swore - when describing how he found out his prized vegetable wasn't actually a potato.

Colin from New Zealand gave it a DNA test, and discovered the giant was a tuber that grew underground on a gourd.

"It was a bit of a deflation to find out he wasn't a potato," Colin told the hosts. "As you walk along through life these s****y sandwiches... somebody chucks one in your lunchbox."

Philip quickly apologised while holding back laughter.

