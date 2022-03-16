This Morning host Phillip Schofield was forced to step in as the 'world's biggest potato' grower swore - when describing how he found out his prized vegetable wasn't actually a potato.

Colin from New Zealand gave it a DNA test, and discovered the giant was a tuber that grew underground on a gourd.

"It was a bit of a deflation to find out he wasn't a potato," Colin told the hosts. "As you walk along through life these s****y sandwiches... somebody chucks one in your lunchbox."

Philip quickly apologised while holding back laughter.

