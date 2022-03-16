Perfume expert brands cheap Britney Spears scent the 'greatest'

A perfume expert has dubbed Britney Spears' Fantasy fragrance as the 'greatest' celebrity scent of all time.



"It mixes childhood memories with more mature notes like musk," The Fragrance Nerd says of the cult classic. "It has a depth of sophistication that other celebrity fragrances lack".



Beyond the smell, he also mentions the impressiveness of making a staple scent with cheap materials, adding: "Making a good fragrance with materials like that is incredibly difficult...at this price point, this is a wonderful engineering task."



A 100ml bottle will set you back just £20.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.