Urban explorers break into the abandoned clinic of notorious 'Dr Death'

Urban explorers have been showing fans around the abandoned clinic of Dr Chris Duntsch, also known infamously as 'Dr Death'.



The room still seems to contain scan images from his patients and medical equipment, as well as a 'Dallas Doctor of the Year' medal engraved with his name.



Lying around was even what appeared to be a pair of his shoes, and a Starbucks cup he would've drank from.



The 50-year-old former neurosurgeon was convicted for life in 2017 for gross malpractice resulting in the maiming of several patients' spines and two deaths.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.