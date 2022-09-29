Surgeons remove 63 spoons from man's stomach after he ate them for a year

Surgeons have recovered 63 spoons from a man's stomach after he ate only cutlery for over a year.

The 32-year-old from India, known only as Vijay, underwent the intense two-hour operation after he was rushed to hospital complaining of stomach ache.

It's believed he was being treated for drug addiction at a rehab centre, where it's claimed he was force-fed the spoons.

"We asked him if he ate those spoons and he agreed", Dr Rakesh Khurrana told ANI.

Vijay reportedly remains in ICU.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.