Elderly siblings have surprise reunion for first time in 21 years

This is the adorable moment an elderly woman surprised her siblings by travelling over 1,000 miles across Canada for a wholesome reunion - the first time in 21 years they've all been back together.

Ethel Zaporosky, 82, rushed to see her siblings as one just came out of the hospital, and the clip captures the moment she sneaks up on sisters Barbara and Dorren, and brother, Ted.

"I came to cheer you up!" she can be heard saying as they see each other for the first time.

Simply lovely.

