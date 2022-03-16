Guy has ingenious cooking hack for lowering gas bills

With the cost of living set to rise over the coming months, one guy on TikTok has come up with an ingenious plan to lower gas bills.



Uninstalling his gas hob, he replaced it with a ring of scented tealight candles (because not only does it heat up pans, it gets rid of the smell of cooking too!)



Miraculously, when putting his theory to the test, the candles managed to fry off an egg perfectly.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.