Video

Australians joke about how American TV sounds to everyone else

Two Australian friends are going viral for their stereotypical recreation of how American TV show characters sound to the outside world.

Over-acting the stereotypical high school characters, Nick and Tilly throw around words like "study hall" and "juice box" in a nod to the dramatic sitcom culture we know and love - including terms such as "401k" - which no one actually knows the meaning of.

American fans even got on board with the skit, with one commenting "This is becoming more and more like a computer-generated Disney channel original movie".

tiktok
